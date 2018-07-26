Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Combat

Combat

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday July 27

4:00am: Ultimate Legends VII ($12.99 Fite.tv)
5:00am: Big Time Boxing: Melbourne ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00am: Thunderdome 26 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00am: OneFC: Reign of Kings (OneFC App)
9:00am: 2018 Mid Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games: Karate Preliminaries (ESPN3)
2:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
4:00pm: 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games: Karate Finals (ESPN3)
6:00pm: American Kombat Alliance: Rite of Passage 4 (FloCombat)
8:00pm: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 46 (AXS)
9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports 44: Night One ($14.99 Fite.tv)
11:30pm: Mario Andreade vs. Saul Juarez (Telemundo)

 

Saturday July 28

7:00am: Road Fighting Championship 48 (FREE Epicentre.tv)
7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)
9:00am: 2018 Mid Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)
11:30am: Karate Combat: Olympus (UFC Fight Pass)
5:00pm: UFC on FOX Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
5:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 82 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: UFC on FOX Prelims (Fox)
6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Ring of Combat 64 (FloCombat)
8:00pm: UFC on FOX: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Fox)
8:00pm: Lion Fight 45 (FloCombat)
9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports 44: Night Two ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:30pm: Christopher Diaz vs. Masayuki Ito/Artemio Reyes vs. Carlos Adames (ESPN+)
9:30pm: UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo (FloGrappling)
10:00pm: Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr./Andrey Klimov vs. Fabian Andres Maidana (Showtime)
10:00pm: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

 

Sunday July 29

2:00am: RIZIN 11 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)
9:00am: 2018 Mid Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)
4:00pm: 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games: Men’s Boxing Eliminations (ESPN3)
8:00pm: 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games: Men’s Boxing Finals (ESPN3)
9:00pm: Superbox Live: Rise Up ($9.99 Fite.tv)

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s prepared to have his face rocked clean off by Alvarez-Poirier and then Mikey Garcia prepares for disappointment!

 

  1. UFC on FOX: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2: This card freaking bangs. The three top fights could headline just about any card. This is more like it, UFC.

  2. Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr./Andrey Klimov vs. Fabian Andres Maidana: Champion vs. champion, as title unification is all the rage this summer.

  3. Christopher Diaz vs. Masayuki Ito/Artemio Reyes vs. Carlos Adames: Two first-time world title challengers in Diaz and Ito, with someone becoming a world champ for the first time makes for hungry fighters and good fights.

  4. UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo: Some huge names gunning for Abu Dhabi cash.

  5. OneFC: Reign of Kings: Solid variety from OneFC again. Introducing kickboxing and muay thai really gave the promotion a shot in the arm.

  6. RIZIN 11: Pretty homogenized card for RIZIN standards, no grappling or kickboxing, just a standard JMMA card.

  7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 46: Really, really like the main event here, the rest of the card, not so much.

  8. Fight To Win Pro 82: Ol’ reliable!

  9. Road Fighting Championship 48: Unfortunately lacking on freakshow fights, to my insane disappointment.

  10. Karate Combat: Olympus: Alrighty! Full-contact karate, let’s get weird with it.

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 71kg Bout: Giannis Boukis vs. Yodwicha Por Boonsit (171-52-3) [EMei Legend 32]

4. Super Series 72.5kg Catchweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan (69-17-1) vs. Chris Ngimbi (45-25) [OneFC: Reign of Kings]

3. 63kg Bout: Sasa Jovanovic (70-19-5) vs. Wei Rui (50-3) [Glory Of Heroes 33]

2. 70kg Bout: Yodsanklai Fairtex (199-71-4) vs. Yuan Bing [EMei Legend 32]

1. 67kg Bout: Issam Chadid (25-2) vs. Qiu Jianliang (48-7) [Glory Of Heroes 33]

 

BOXING

5. Heavyweight Bout: Luis Ortiz (28-1) vs. Razvan Cojanu (16-3) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

4. WBA/IBF World Female Lightweight Championships: Katie Taylor (c) (9-0) vs. Kimberly Connor (13-3-2)

3. Vacant WBO World Junior Lightweight Championship: Christopher Diaz (23-0) vs. Masayuki Ito (23-1-1)

2. WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship/Vacant WBO International Heavyweight Championship: Dillian Whyte (c) (23-1) vs. Joseph Parker (24-1)

1. WBC World Lightweight Championship: Mikey Garcia (c) (38-0) vs. Robert Easter Jr. (21-0) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

 

MMA

5. LFA Welterweight Championship: James Nakashima (c) (8-0) vs. Kyle Stewart (10-0) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 46]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Hiromasa Ogikobu (17-3-2) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (24-2) [RIZIN 11]

3. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-2) vs. Tecia Torres (10-2) [UFC on FOX: Alvarez vs. Poirier II]

2. Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (28-14) vs. Jose Aldo (26-4) [UFC on FOX: Alvarez vs. Poirier II]

1. Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier (23-5) vs. Eddie Alvarez (29-5) [UFC on FOX: Alvarez vs. Poirier II]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Legends Series Bout: Daisuke Sugie vs. Vitor Ribeiro [Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo]

4. Legends Series Bout: Alexandre Dantas vs. Ricco Rodriguez [Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo]

3. Black Belt 77kg Tournament [Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo]

2. Black Belt 69kg Tournament [Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo]

1. Black Belt 85kg Tournament [Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo]

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Five dollar-plus profit last weekend, boys and girls! The money train is a-rolling in!

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Issam Chadid vs. Qiu Jianliang
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Katie Taylor over Kimberly Connor
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC on FOX: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2
Upset of the Week: Eddie Alvarez over Dustin Poirier
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Melvin Guillard vs. Takanori Gomi

