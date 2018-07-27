A Detailed Look at the Three Best Online Sportsbooks

Over the years as people have accepted and used the internet, it has become the hub that houses everything. You can find multiple services and quench your intellectual thirst. Entertainment wise you could try online betting. The internet is home to a wide variety of sportsbooks across the globe. Due to this widespread such establishments, we had to find a way to narrow down the list and give you the best online sportsbooks. This list focuses on the United States.

We employed a wide data point system to create this list. The data points we used include:

Online reviews

The service delivered

Payment and deposits

Security features.

These data points help us curate these online sportsbooks. The fact that the legal guidelines for sports betting in the United States is a tad bit complicated was also put into consideration.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the Best Sportsbooks for 2018/2019.

Best Sportsbooks to use.

Mybookie.ag

This online sportsbook was established in 2012. They have a solid reputation because their main aim is to improve services where other sportsbooks have failed. MyBookie offers their clientele great set promotions and rewards. Some perks of using the sportsbook include:

They accept a wide variety of debit and credit card

Winning payouts are fast-tracked and processed in less than two days

Their customer service representatives are always available through a host of channels such as phone, chats, and email.

The sportsbook offers promotions such as bonuses on deposits

MyBookies offer a host of casino games including a one of a kind live casino dealer.

The minimum deposit is twenty dollars.

5 Dimes

5Dimes has been in the sportsbook business since 1995. Their longevity in this market has enabled them to stay ahead of the curve when compared to other sportsbooks. They are among the few sportsbooks to offer bitcoin for deposit and withdrawal. They also offer a variety of other options for depositing money such as debit and credit cards. 5 Dimes offers its clients a free monthly check withdrawal for those that prefer this old-school method. The online sportsbook has a very solid website and it’s among the best mobile sites of any sportsbook. The minimum deposit is fifty dollars that could earn you a maximum deposit bonus of two hundred and fifty dollars.

Bovada

This sportsbook has arguably the best reputation in the industry. It is very popular in the United States and accepts users from various countries. The platform offers a very sizable deposit bonus in free wagers up to half the amount of your deposit. The bonus can be extended to a maximum of two hundred and fifty dollars payout. It is can also be used on any type of bet in the sportsbook.

Bovada offers an aesthetically pleasing mobile web site. The mobile functionality of the site makes it easy to place your bets from any handheld device. The platform also offers a live betting option to maximize their winnings. The only downside for using this online sportsbook is that the betting lines appear a bit slower than the other sportsbooks. The platform accepts minimum deposits of twenty dollars while offering minimum bets of one dollar.

Using these three online sportsbooks is a wise choice any gambler.