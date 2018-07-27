Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 6 Fighter Salaries

Jim Crute, Sodiq Yusuff and Jeff Hughes were the big winners last night on the sixth installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the trio were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Alex Munoz: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jim Crute: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Sodiq Yusuff: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jeff Hughes: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Chase Hooper: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Nick Newell: $5,000

Chris Birchler: $5,000

Mike Davis: $5,000

Josh Appelt: $5,000

Canaan Kawaihae: $5,000