Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 6 Fighter Salaries

Jim Crute, Sodiq Yusuff and Jeff Hughes were the big winners last night on the sixth installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the trio were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Alex Munoz: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jim Crute: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Sodiq Yusuff: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jeff Hughes: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Chase Hooper: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Nick Newell: $5,000
Chris Birchler: $5,000
Mike Davis: $5,000
Josh Appelt: $5,000
Canaan Kawaihae: $5,000
