Dez Bryant lights up Twitter calling out former Cowboys teammates and front office

If the Dallas Cowboys releasing Dez Bryant back in April didn’t already represent a breakup song, it sure does now. Bryant took to Twitter on Friday night to drop a few tracks of his own – his “Cry Me A River” if you would.
There a few classic singles, talking about “clueless” Jerry Jones. But he also even threw a surprise dart at a Sean Lee who’s otherwise known as one of the most respected and devoted players on the team, if not the entire league.
What follows is a brief look at his impromptu takedown and a few suggestions for some title listings.
“Clueless”
“Brother Snake”
Lee responded with his own take on his relationship with Bryant.
“Not Angry”
But not all of Bryant’s comments have a bad ending. He gave a quick shoutout to a few supporters left on the team including Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and fellow receivers Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams.
“Ride or Die”
“Come @ Me a.ka. No Subtweets”
Bryant tweeted that he “simply responded” to Jones’ comments, reassuring multiple times on his timeline that he’s not angry despite the tone of his tirade, responding to dozens of random comments mischaracterizing his point of view.
As of 9:30 p.m. EST, Bryant continues to respond to Twitter users and media members’ reactions, saying that staying silent over the past couple of months hasn’t worked. He has yet to find a new team to play for, though the Cleveland Browns reportedly expressed interest earlier this week.
With this recent tirade fighting fire with a flamethrower, it will be incredibly interesting to see if any offer sheets come his way before the preseason.
