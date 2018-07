Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 19

Essendon Bombers vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Baseball

National Youth Baseball Championship, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY

12U Quarterfinal

L4 Rattlers vs. Rebel Baseball Red — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

11U Championship

New Jersey Select vs. HDMH Titans — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Basketball

Big 3

Week 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs — Facebook, 7 p.m.

Killer 3s vs. Power — FS1, 8 p.m.

3’s Company vs. Tri-State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers — FS1, 10 p.m.

The Basketball Tournament

Super 16, The Georgia State University Sports Arena, Atlanta, GA

Team Fredette vs. Fort Wayne Champs — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Scarlet and Gray vs. Primetime Players — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dunk Contest — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, Laredo Energy Arena, Laredo, TX

Junior Lightweights

Randy Moreno vs. Victor Rosas — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Boxeo Telemundo, Auditorio Blackberry, Mexico City, Mexico

WBC Latino Light Flyweight Title

Saul Juarez vs. Mario Andrade — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Burning Desire — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 19: Lourdes to Laruns — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

eSports

Overwatch League

Final, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Philadelphia Fusion vs. London Spitfire — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses (North Course), Hamburg, Germany

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

The Senior Open Championship, The Old Course, St Andrews Links, St Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Ladies Scottish Open, Gullane Golf Club, Gullane, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 1994 Canadian Open — CBS Sports Network, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirer 2, Calgary Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Weigh-In — FS2, 8 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 46, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA

LFA Welterweight World Championship

James Nakashima vs. Kyle Stewart — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting: Pat Pytlik & Tiago Tavares — beIN Sports, midnight

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Kansas City/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — Fox Sports North/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at Colorado — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Toniight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

U.S. Cellular 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Practice — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

CAF Champions League

Group C, Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. AS Togo Port — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

Group B, Stade Ben Ahmed El-Abdi, El Jadida, Morocco

Difaâ El Jadida vs. Entente Sétif — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

U.S. National Championships, William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Day 3 — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

German Tennis Championships, Hamburger Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

WTA Tour

Jiangxi Open/Moscow River Cup: Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 11:30 a.m.

WNBA

WNBA All-Star Special — ESPN2, 9 p.m.