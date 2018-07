This is some great Jaylen Brown content pic.twitter.com/v5JI9uFqna — Guerschon Yabusele’s ass (@JamesMikeMorris) July 27, 2018

While taking part in the Jr. NBA Indonesia National Training Camp, Jaylen Brown found time to work on some… martial arts?

Hell, hand-to-hand combat might come in handy if the Celtics play Draymond Green and the Warriors in the finals.

Brown also proved he can hit a baseball thrown 10mph:

Wanna bat 10th? https://t.co/HuStFDou12 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 27, 2018

Brown’s chronicled his journey on IG. Be sure to check it out.

