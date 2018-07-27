Browns

Look: Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor meeting in this secret TV club house at training camp

The Browns are on the upswing, with a new staple of quarterbacks, as well as some changes in the front office.

Not only that, they even have a new, super-secret way to converse about football, girls, life, and, well, whatever else.

Both Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield have been meeting in a RV at Browns training camp, which they apparently turned into a clubhouse.

It’s not something you’ll normally see at camp, that’s for sure, but if it helps the two signal-callers develop camaraderie, then that’s great.

