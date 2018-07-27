Look: Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor meeting in this secret TV club house at training camp

The Browns are on the upswing, with a new staple of quarterbacks, as well as some changes in the front office.

Not only that, they even have a new, super-secret way to converse about football, girls, life, and, well, whatever else.

Both Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield have been meeting in a RV at Browns training camp, which they apparently turned into a clubhouse.

Browns quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield have acquired an RV and parked it here on the premises for training camp so they can have a top secret clubhouse. Only QBs allowed inside for now and no name yet. They won’t tell me what goes on inside. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 26, 2018

Not the best photo of the QB clubhouse but the future of the Browns is being molded in the Sunseeker. pic.twitter.com/ivZySOaSgk — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 27, 2018

It’s not something you’ll normally see at camp, that’s for sure, but if it helps the two signal-callers develop camaraderie, then that’s great.