Ravens having a decent training camp so far...

Injuries have been minor, of the “routine training camp stuff” through July 28, that’s the biggest thing for a Ravens team which has seen way too many players wiped out of a season by this time in years past.

Per most reports by visitors to Camp, this one has a much more upbeat atmosphere about it than last year’s session.

According to Ravens media writer Garrett Downing, here are some highlights of camp practices so far:

Wide receiver John Brown and QB Joe Flacco are hooking up big-time in drills and simulations. Flacco hit Brown perfectly in stride for a 40-yard bomb on Thursday, and the speedy receiver did a nice job running under the pass.

“Flacco came back to hit Brown on a deep out route for a first down and then again for a touchdown during seven-on-seven drills. On the second touchdown, Flacco put a pass just over the shoulder of cornerback Brandon Carr and Brown made a nice snag just inside the pylon for the score.”

The practice showed off Brown’s speed, as well as his ability to make tough catches and get open with precise route running. The Ravens have said since signing Brown in the spring that he’s more than just a speed threat, and he demonstrated that in Thursday’s practice.

“I’m feeling good about it,” Brown said. “Joe’s a great quarterback. Even with the backup quarterbacks, we have a lot of weapons. It just feels good to get the connection down with all of them.”

Other Downing notes from practice:

– Rookie first-round pick Hayden Hurst participated in about half the practice as he continues to work his way back from a soft-tissue issue. He certainly doesn’t look hobbled, and he made a pair of nice catches from Flacco before heading into the locker room. Fellow rookie tight end Mark Andrews (soft-tissue injury) did not practice. Veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams also didn’t practice.

– After having a week to acclimate to training camp, the veteran players are spending more time on the field this week. Veteran safety Eric Weddle and Carr both went through the full practice for the first time of camp.

– Rookie receiver Jordan Lasley had a couple nice plays. He showed nice vision once he had the ball in his hands and used his shiftiness to spring him for some extra yardage. He also beat Humphrey for a touchdown on a double move to catch a deep pass from Flacco.

– Humphrey gave up a few deep completions on the day, which is uncharacteristic for last year’s first-round pick. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said he still needed to watch the tape to see exactly what happened on those plays, but he did stress that they tell their defensive backs to avoid unnecessary contact in practice on those types of plays.