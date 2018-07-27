The Daily Target 7/26/18

Last Night: Twins 2, Boston 1 – Well, this certainly makes life interesting. The Twins got 8 innings and 120 pitches out of Kyle Gibson, who is lingering out there as a bona fide trade candidate, and he thoroughly dominated the best team in the American Leaguee. Of course, he was up against a pitcher who, while effective tonight, is likely not the first choice of the Red Sox or their fans. Message delivered!

1500 ESPN: Report: Yankees have inquired about Ervin Santana – More recent report: The Yankees acquired J. A. Happ and will not be interested in Mr. Santana.