The HOVG Podcast: TJ Connelly

July 27, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by TJ Connelly.

The Massachusetts native talks to the boys about how he ended up the DJ for the Boston Red Sox (and, ultimately, the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins), explains the art of choosing the right walk up music, explains his bond with slugger David Ortiz and, ultimately, shares the one song he won’t play. Ever.

