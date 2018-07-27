UFC 226 Does Disappointing PPV Sales

UFC 226 was poised to be the UFC’s biggest event of the year. And, technically, that came to be true. However, the pay-per-view sales were nowhere near the level the company could have hoped.

Dave Meltzer reports the card, headlined by a UFC Heavyweight Championship superfight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, sold around 380,000 pay-per-views. Despite the lower sales totals than originally hoped for, this is still the UFC’s highest selling PPV since George St-Pierre’s return at UFC 217 last November.

The event surely was hurt by the co-main event being canceled last minute, as Max Holloway was pulled from the card due to some scary health issues, scraping his title defense against Brian Ortega.

