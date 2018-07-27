UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: July 27/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|524
|2
|2
|3
|Sergio Pettis
|149.5
|3
|3
|2
|Henry Cejudo
|121.5
|4
|4
|6
|Jussier Formiga
|101
|5
|5
|4
|Joseph Benavidez
|93
|6
|6
|7
|John Moraga
|71
|7
|7
|5
|Ray Borg
|70
|8
|8
|Ryan Benoit
|65
|9
|12
|16
|Ulka Sasaki
|64
|10
|9
|11
|Brandon Moreno
|63.5
|11
|10
|10
|Dustin Ortiz
|63
|12
|11
|15
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|51
|13
|13
|9
|Alexandre Pantoja
|43.5
|13
|13
|12
|Ben Nguyen
|43.5
|15
|15
|13
|Matheus Nicolau
|39
|16
|16
|8
|Wilson Reis
|32.5
|17
|17
|Hector Sandoval
|30.5
|18
|19
|Alex Perez
|27.5
|19
|20
|Jose Torres
|25
|19
|NR
|Mark De La Rosa
|25
|19
|20
|Roberto Sanchez
|25
|22
|18
|Justin Scoggins
|23.5
|23
|22
|Joseph Morales
|22.5
|24
|24
|Matt Schnell
|19
|25
|23
|Marco Beltran
|18
|26
|25
|Magomed Bibulatov
|9
|27
|NR
|Said Nurmagomedov
|5
|28
|27
|Eric Shelton
|4.5
|28
|26
|Naoki Inoue
|4.5
|30
|28
|Jarred Brooks
|4
|30
|28
|Joby Sanchez
|4
|32
|28
|Jenel Lausa
|3.5
|33
|31
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|0
|33
|NR
|Elias Garcia
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings
