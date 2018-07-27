Yankees fans show support for Aaron Judge with cell phone vigil during game

The Yankees might be without one of their superstar sluggers for the near future, and fans are doing whatever they can do to lend their support behind him.

Aaron Judge left Thursday’s game after getting drilled in the wrist by a pitch. It’s still currently unclear how much time he’ll miss, although it doesn’t look like he’ll need surgery, as he has a chip in his wrist.

For now, though, fans at Yankee Stadium are doing whatever they can to show their support for Judge. They did exactly that by picking up their cell phones, turning on the backlight and producing a vigil of sorts during the game.

There is a candle light vigil for Aaron Judge going on right now. I love everyone here pic.twitter.com/Soo5GgJAm9 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) July 27, 2018

@Yankees fans holding a candlelight vigil for @TheJudge44 during the game after it was announced that he would miss significant time due to a wrist injury sustained by HBP during his first at-bat. pic.twitter.com/gb6qR4RE9C — George Myers (@gmyers87) July 27, 2018

Cool stuff there.