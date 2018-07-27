Yankees fans show support for Aaron Judge with cell phone vigil during game

The Yankees might be without one of their superstar sluggers for the near future, and fans are doing whatever they can do to lend their support behind him.
Aaron Judge left Thursday’s game after getting drilled in the wrist by a pitch. It’s still currently unclear how much time he’ll miss, although it doesn’t look like he’ll need surgery, as he has a chip in his wrist.
For now, though, fans at Yankee Stadium are doing whatever they can to show their support for Judge. They did exactly that by picking up their cell phones, turning on the backlight and producing a vigil of sorts during the game.
Cool stuff there.
