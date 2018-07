Aaron Judge will be out for at least a few weeks, after getting plunked in the wrist by a pitch during a game.

Judge chipped a bone in his wrist, and the Yankees will now be forced to continue to win — but without him in the lineup.

The loss of Judge will clearly be felt with his bat, but also with his glove, as he’s robbed a few opposing players of would-be home runs this season. We took a stab at how Yankees fans may have reacted to the news.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]