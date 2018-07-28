7/28/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Mets (43-58) bid farewell to Asdrubal Cabrera last night and marked the occasion with a loss. Jason Vargas’ latest poor start taxed the Mets’ bullpen, which relied on the young guns before Tim Peterson gave up a run in the ninth of a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-51). The teams have split the first two games of this series and will play again tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 pm at PNC Park.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (5-5, 1.71 ERA) to the mound today. deGrom pitched very well again on Monday, giving up three runs (two earned) in eight innings against the San Diego Padres, but suffered another tough luck loss when his offense couldn’t give him enough run support. The Pirates will counter with young righty Trevor Williams (8-7, 4.11 ERA). Williams was sharp in his last start, tossing six shutout innings against the Cleveland Indians on Monday to record his eighth win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- C Devin Mesoraco
- 3B Phillip Evans
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 1-2 with a 2.14 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates.
- Williams has one career start against the Mets, tossing seven innings of one run ball last season to earn a victory.
- Phillip Evans draws a start at third base today as the Mets continue to rotate the position in Todd Frazier’s absence. Evans will bat eighth.
- The Mets have recalled infielder Luis Guillorme from AAA Las Vegas to take Cabrera’s spot on the active roster.
