7/28/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Mets (43-58) bid farewell to Asdrubal Cabrera last night and marked the occasion with a loss. Jason Vargas’ latest poor start taxed the Mets’ bullpen, which relied on the young guns before Tim Peterson gave up a run in the ninth of a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-51). The teams have split the first two games of this series and will play again tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 pm at PNC Park.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (5-5, 1.71 ERA) to the mound today. deGrom pitched very well again on Monday, giving up three runs (two earned) in eight innings against the San Diego Padres, but suffered another tough luck loss when his offense couldn’t give him enough run support. The Pirates will counter with young righty Trevor Williams (8-7, 4.11 ERA). Williams was sharp in his last start, tossing six shutout innings against the Cleveland Indians on Monday to record his eighth win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario CF Brandon Nimmo 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto RF Jose Bautista 2B Jeff McNeil C Devin Mesoraco 3B Phillip Evans SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: