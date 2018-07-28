Deceptive Sports Advertising: Who is the Victim?

Sports advertising is one of the biggest methods that manufacturers of various sports brands get the message to the consumer. The sports industry is a multi-billion industry that relies on various products to run smoothly – but some scrupulous brands have taken this too far and now use deception to entice the consumers to buy more.

The sports industry is all about competition. Teams and athletes are going all out trying to outdo each other, and the prize is usually bigger, which is why many fail to read between the lines when they decide to place an order for a product. At times this backfires, and the cause is found to be deceptive advertising.

What is Deceptive Advertising?

Also called misleading advertising, this is all about making the advert to be too good to be true – using wrong information to entice the buyer to buy. The claims that the manufacturer make aren’t substantiated by any evidence at all. An advertiser that knowingly makes claims or falsifies the features of any product faces legal as well as financial repercussions while losing loyalty and trust among the customers.

When competition is high, and profit is the only aim, then many companies lean on misleading images, conceal hidden costs and omit important facts so that they can convince the consumers to buy. This deprives the buyer of the right information to make accurate decisions – and these harmful effects are felt on both ends.

Consumers Suffer

By consumers, we are talking about sports teams, sportsmen, and women that are the end consumers of these products. How does this affect them?

Failure to Make the Best Decisions

When it comes to sports, the athlete needs to make the best decision when purchasing a product. As an athlete, you need to have all the information needed to make the best decision. When this isn’t the case, you find yourself with products that you didn’t need in the first place.

You end up spending a lot of money on a product that doesn’t give you the performance boost you expected. Remember that if you had the right information in the first place, you wouldn’t have decided to buy. This is wrong.

Impact on Performance

When it comes to sports, performance is everything. You are looking for products that enhance your performance due to their design. When this isn’t the case, and yet the product has been marketed differently, then you need to make sure you find out why you were deceived, and try to prevent this from happening to other consumers. To this end, you need to lodge a products liability claim so that you get compensated for the losses or injuries.

Another issue that crops up with deceptive advertising is the likelihood of injuries. If, for example, a shoe is touted to handle the heat in a marathon and halfway the sole comes off, and it causes injury, you need to get some justice.

Loss of Income

Due to deceptive advertising and subsequent poor performance, there is a possibility that you won’t earn as much as you expect to earn. Loss of income is one of the worries that every athlete has, and it shouldn’t happen just because you were told that the product would perform beyond its actual performance.

The Bottom-line

Deceptive advertising is all about giving your consumers information that is misleading and false. With the sports industry being tough and so competitive, the consumer is supposed to have the right product that works as touted in your adverts both online and offline. Failure to provide the right information is a precursor to lawsuits.