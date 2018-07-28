LFA 46 Video Highlights

More Sports
Featured 3m ago
Todd Gurley on verge of career milestone matching Tomlinson, Peterson
Having tied himself to the Los Angeles Rams with a $60 million contract extension, Gurley has the chance to prove any doubters of his (…)
MLB 1hr ago
Four pitchers the Pittsburgh Pirates should be checking on before the trade deadline
As the Major League Baseball season rolls towards yet another trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Pirates find themselves back in the playoff (…)
Chin Music Baseball 2hr ago
Chris Sale, Max Scherzer continue to separate themselves from the pack
When it comes to racking up strikeouts on the mound, it’s hard to beat what Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox and Max Scherzer of the (…)
Combat 2hr ago
UFC on FOX: Alvarez vs. Poirier II Picks
Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier (23-5) vs. Eddie Alvarez (29-5) Nolan Howell: In their first (…)
MMA Manifesto 2hr ago
Livest Dog at UFC on Fox 30: Ion Cutelaba
Name: Ion Cutelaba Opponent: Gadzhimurad Antigulov Odds: +121 (bet $100 to win (…)
Featured 3hr ago
Paul George felt Thunder was the best place to win
Just after midnight on July 1st, Paul George started the offseason with a bang when he announced he was returning to the Thunder. His (…)
The Floor Seat 3hr ago
Latest On CM Punk Possibly Competing On The 'G1 Supercard' At MSG
CM Punk is one of the most polarizing figures in recent WWE history. The Second City Saint may have left the business behind but he has (…)
Barry Melrose Rocks 10hr ago
Tweet of the Moment
Just dropping by to say thank you! Coach Todd Reirden brings the #StanleyCup to local police and fire departments in Indiana. @Capitals (…)
Eagles 12hr ago
More Eagles TC practice notes--- where it's good to be the (GK) King...
Imagine you are GK Brizer, the legendary Moses of our tribe of Eagles followers for the past two decades. He finally led us to the Land of (…)
Comments