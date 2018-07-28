Paul George felt Thunder was the best place to win

Just after midnight on July 1st, Paul George started the offseason with a bang when he announced he was returning to the Thunder. His announcement came as a surprise after being favored to be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. What exactly factored into his decision? Well, according to what George told Marc J. Spears of ESPN, he felt OKC was the best place to win.

“I honestly went through the process and doing pros and cons throughout the whole [season]. I wouldn’t say the whole [season] was a recruiting process. I was just trying to find the highs and lows and the good and bad. Ultimately, I just felt this was the road for me to win.”

Despite the first round exit in the Western Conference Playoffs — George averaged nearly 22 points per game this season and continues to improve year by year. So, maybe he sees a lot more improvement in his game with Russell Westbrook playing by his side.

It had been previously reported George felt obligated to the Thunder after suffering a tough defeat in the first round of the playoffs to the Jazz.