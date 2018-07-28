Report: Heat are remaining patient with Dwyane Wade

One of the dominoes remaining to fall in NBA free agency is the status of Dwyane Wade. As of right now, Pat Riley and the Heat can only offer the mid-level exception for $5.3 million, or the veterans minimum for $2.4 million. Despite cap issues in Miami, Pat Riley tells ESPN he would like Wade to return.

“I want him back as a player,” Riley said. “I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about `Dwyane being done, he’s lost a step, he’s not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.’ But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to.”

Pat Riley certainly knows what Dwyane Wade means to the Heat franchise and the city of Miami. If Wade wants to come back, you take the good, you take the bad. The Heat are shooting for a playoff run, currently in no place to be tanking. With LeBron out west, it would be wise for Riley and the Heat to retain Wade for a playoff run. But, if Wade wants to go elsewhere, it was reported a Chinese team offered Wade a significantly higher contract in terms of salary.

In his return to the Heat in 2018, in 21 games, Wade averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game shooting 40.9% from the field.