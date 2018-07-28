Saturday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Arena Football

ArenaBowl XXXI, Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore, MD

Washington Valor at Baltimore Brigade — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

Round 19

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Baseball

National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY

14U Championship

Bronx Bombers vs. Team Citius Northeast — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

13U Championship

CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Super 16, The Georgia State University Sports Arena, Atlanta, GA

Golden Eagles vs. Talladega Knights — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Boeheim’s Army vs. Armored Athlete — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Team Challenge ALS vs. Sons of Westwood — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Gael Force vs. Eberlein Drive — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Vacant WBC Welterweight Championship

Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing, Kissimmee Civic Center, Kissimmee, FL

Vacant WBO World Super Featherweight Title

Christopher Diaz vs. Masayuki Ito — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 9 p.m..

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 20: Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Espelette (Individual Time Trial) — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Highlights — NBC, 5 p.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Saturday Nitro Live: Qualifying — FS1, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

The Senior Open Championship, The Old Course, St Andrews Links, St Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

3rd Round — NBC, noon

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Ladies Scottish Open, Gullane Golf Club, Gullane, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

European Tour

European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses (North Course), Hamburg, Germany.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)

Gymnastics

U.S. Classic, Schottenstein Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Senior Session — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap & Jim Dandy Stakes — FS2, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Qualifying — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man Competition: Part 8 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Alvarex vs. Poirer 2, Calgary Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Prelims — Fox, 6 p.m.

Main Card — Fox, 8 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS2, 5 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/YES, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — Fox Sports North/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/WGN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — FS1/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — WCAU/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/WPIX/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Fox Sports Wisconin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Oakland at Colorado — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Week 22

Montreal vs. Atlanta — TVA Sports/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus — MSG Network/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WOIO, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Chicago — TSN4/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Colorado — NewsChannel 8/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Minnesota — TSN2/Fox Sports North Plus, 10 p.m.

San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake — NBC Sports California Plus/KMYU, 10:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Houston — KPTV 12.2/KUBE, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Pennsylvania 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Practice — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Final Practice — CNBC, 11:30 a.m.

Camping World Truck Series

Pennsylvania 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Qualifying — FS1, 10 a.m.

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NCWTS RaceDay — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — FS1, 3 p.m.

Xfinity Series

U.S. Cellular 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Qualifying — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Race — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Central Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup

Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

SL Benfica vs. Juventus — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

Chelsea vs. Inter Milan — ESPNews, 1:55 p.m.

Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Bayern München vs. Tottenham Hotspur — ESPN, 7 p.m.

CAF Champions League

Group A, Mandela National Stadium, Kampala, Uganda

Kampala Capital City Authority vs. Esperance — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

Group C, Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Wydad Casablanca vs. Horoya — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

NWSL

Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Swimming

U.S. National Championships, William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Day 4 — NBC, 3 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

German Tennis Championships, Hamburger Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Semifinal #1 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

Moscow River Cup, National Tennis Center of Juan Antonio Samaranch, Moscow, Russia

Semifinal #1 — beIN Sports, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Semifinal #2 — beIN Sports, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

U.S. Open Series

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Semifinal #1 — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Triathlon

ITU World Series

World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series, Hawrelak Park, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Mixed Relay — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.