Saturday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern
Arena Football
ArenaBowl XXXI, Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore, MD
Washington Valor at Baltimore Brigade — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Australian Rules Football
Round 19
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.
Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.
Baseball
National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY
14U Championship
Bronx Bombers vs. Team Citius Northeast — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
13U Championship
CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Super 16, The Georgia State University Sports Arena, Atlanta, GA
Golden Eagles vs. Talladega Knights — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Boeheim’s Army vs. Armored Athlete — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Team Challenge ALS vs. Sons of Westwood — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Gael Force vs. Eberlein Drive — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Boxing
Showtime Championship Boxing, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY
Vacant WBC Welterweight Championship
Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter — Showtime, 9 p.m.
Top Rank Boxing, Kissimmee Civic Center, Kissimmee, FL
Vacant WBO World Super Featherweight Title
Christopher Diaz vs. Masayuki Ito — ESPN+, 9 p.m.
CFL
Week 7
Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 9 p.m..
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 20: Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Espelette (Individual Time Trial) — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Highlights — NBC, 5 p.m.
Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA
Saturday Nitro Live: Qualifying — FS1, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
Formula 1
Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
Qualifying — ESPNews, 8:55 a.m.
Golf
The Senior Open Championship, The Old Course, St Andrews Links, St Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
3rd Round — NBC, noon
PGA Tour
Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Ladies Scottish Open, Gullane Golf Club, Gullane, Scotland, United Kingdom
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
European Tour
European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses (North Course), Hamburg, Germany.
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)
Gymnastics
U.S. Classic, Schottenstein Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Senior Session — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap & Jim Dandy Stakes — FS2, 6 p.m.
IndyCar
Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH
Qualifying — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Miscellaneous
World’s Strongest Man Competition: Part 8 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night: Alvarex vs. Poirer 2, Calgary Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Prelims — Fox, 6 p.m.
Main Card — Fox, 8 p.m.
UFC Prefight Show — FS2, 5 p.m.
UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Kansas City at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/YES, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston — Fox Sports North/NESN, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.
Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/WGN, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
National League
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — FS1/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati — WCAU/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/WPIX/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Miami — MASN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco — Fox Sports Wisconin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Oakland at Colorado — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
Week 22
Montreal vs. Atlanta — TVA Sports/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus — MSG Network/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WOIO, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC vs. Chicago — TSN4/ESPN+, 7 p.m.
D.C. United vs. Colorado — NewsChannel 8/Altitude, 8 p.m.
Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Minnesota — TSN2/Fox Sports North Plus, 10 p.m.
San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake — NBC Sports California Plus/KMYU, 10:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Houston — KPTV 12.2/KUBE, 11 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Pennsylvania 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Practice — CNBC, 9 a.m.
Final Practice — CNBC, 11:30 a.m.
Camping World Truck Series
Pennsylvania 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Qualifying — FS1, 10 a.m.
Race — FS1, 1 p.m.
NCWTS RaceDay — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Post-Race Show — FS1, 3 p.m.
Xfinity Series
U.S. Cellular 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA
Qualifying — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Race — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NFL
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Central Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Champions Cup
Singapore National Stadium, Singapore
Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
SL Benfica vs. Juventus — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Allianz Riviera, Nice, France
Chelsea vs. Inter Milan — ESPNews, 1:55 p.m.
Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
Manchester United vs. Liverpool — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL
Bayern München vs. Tottenham Hotspur — ESPN, 7 p.m.
CAF Champions League
Group A, Mandela National Stadium, Kampala, Uganda
Kampala Capital City Authority vs. Esperance — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.
Group C, Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Wydad Casablanca vs. Horoya — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.
NWSL
Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 7 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Swimming
U.S. National Championships, William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
Day 4 — NBC, 3 p.m.
Tennis
ATP Tour
German Tennis Championships, Hamburger Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany
Semifinal #1 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.
Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
WTA Tour
Moscow River Cup, National Tennis Center of Juan Antonio Samaranch, Moscow, Russia
Semifinal #1 — beIN Sports, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)
Semifinal #2 — beIN Sports, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)
ATP Tour
U.S. Open Series
Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA
Semifinal #1 — ESPN3, 3 p.m.
Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Triathlon
ITU World Series
World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series, Hawrelak Park, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Mixed Relay — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.
WNBA
All-Star Game, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
Team Delle Donne vs. Team Partker — ABC, 3:30 p.m.
