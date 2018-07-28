Steelers owner Art Rooney rips Cowboys over anthem policy

The Dallas Cowboys have been receiving a lot of criticism over the way they’re treating the national anthem protests, from both fans and media members alike.

And apparently, that policy — which entails forcing Cowboys players to stand for the national anthem, rather than giving them the option to remain in the locker room — isn’t going over well with other owners, either.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II recently came out and said he hopes the NFL can reach an agreement that works for “all clubs and all players,” in speaking to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

“For the first time in the last two years of this thing, we have the Players Association willing to sit down and talk with us,” Rooney said. “I don’t know if that’s our fault or their fault. But it’s good that we’re talking. The goal here should be to come out with a uniform policy that applies to all clubs and all players. I hope everyone lets the process play out and we come up with something.”

It’s highly unlikely that Jerry Jones actually cares about what his colleagues think, but that didn’t stop Rooney from sharing his thoughts.