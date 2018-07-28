Tweet of the Moment

Barry Melrose Rocks

Just dropping this off here to let you all know that the Stanley Cup was in Indiana yesterday. Man, Indiana gets a look at the cup, and still nothing in Minnesota. Shout out to the random dude wearing the Flyers sweater. I think that might be a Daniel Briere?

