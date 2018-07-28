MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 Results

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2
July 28, 2018 
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, Alberta

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,404 – best FOX card in recent memory

UFC on Fox cards range between 7,700-6,400 points, with an average UFC on Fox card ranking 7,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (FOX/CTV TWO – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Eddie Alvarez  (29-5, 1 NC,  #9 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier  (23-5, 1 NC, #7 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Jose Aldo  (26-4, #3 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-14, #7 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Joanna Jedrzejczyk  (14-2, #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Tecia Torres  (10-2, #10 ranked women’s strawweight))

Lightweights:
Alexander Hernandez  (9-1, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier  (12-2 #16 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (FOX/TSN2 – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Jordan Mein  (30-12,  #51 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono  (14-4, 1 NC, #61 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Hakeem Dawodu  (7-1-1, #56 ranked featherweight) vs Austin Arnett (15-5, #56 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Kajan Johnson  (22-12-1, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Islam Makhachev  (15-1, #9 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Gadzhimurad Antigulov  (20-4, #51 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba  (13-3, 1 NC, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
John Makdessi  (15-6, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Ross Pearson  (22-14, 1 NC, #60 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Alexis Davis  (19-7, #6 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Katlyn Chookagian  (10-1, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:
Dustin Ortiz (18-7, #11 ranked flyweight) vs Matheus Nicolau   (13-2-1, #15 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Randa Markos  (8-6, #18 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Nina Ansaroff  (8-5, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Devin Powell   (8-3, #72 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA KO (KICKS TO BODY & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (1:52)
vs Alvaro Herrera   (9-5, #60 ranked lightweight)

 

