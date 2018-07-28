UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 Results

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2

July 28, 2018

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,404 – best FOX card in recent memory

UFC on Fox cards range between 7,700-6,400 points, with an average UFC on Fox card ranking 7,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FOX/CTV TWO – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Eddie Alvarez (29-5, 1 NC, #9 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier (23-5, 1 NC, #7 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Jose Aldo (26-4, #3 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-14, #7 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-2, #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Tecia Torres (10-2, #10 ranked women’s strawweight))

Lightweights:

Alexander Hernandez (9-1, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (12-2 #16 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FOX/TSN2 – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Jordan Mein (30-12, #51 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono (14-4, 1 NC, #61 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Hakeem Dawodu (7-1-1, #56 ranked featherweight) vs Austin Arnett (15-5, #56 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Kajan Johnson (22-12-1, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Islam Makhachev (15-1, #9 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-4, #51 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba (13-3, 1 NC, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

John Makdessi (15-6, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Ross Pearson (22-14, 1 NC, #60 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Alexis Davis (19-7, #6 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Katlyn Chookagian (10-1, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:

Dustin Ortiz (18-7, #11 ranked flyweight) vs Matheus Nicolau (13-2-1, #15 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Randa Markos (8-6, #18 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Nina Ansaroff (8-5, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Devin Powell (8-3, #72 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA KO (KICKS TO BODY & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (1:52)

vs Alvaro Herrera (9-5, #60 ranked lightweight)