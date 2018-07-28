UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 Results

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2
July 28, 2018
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, Alberta
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
8,404 – best FOX card in recent memory
UFC on Fox cards range between 7,700-6,400 points, with an average UFC on Fox card ranking 7,300
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (FOX/CTV TWO – 2:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights (five rounds):
Eddie Alvarez (29-5, 1 NC, #9 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier (23-5, 1 NC, #7 ranked lightweight)
Featherweights:
Jose Aldo (26-4, #3 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-14, #7 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-2, #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Tecia Torres (10-2, #10 ranked women’s strawweight))
Lightweights:
Alexander Hernandez (9-1, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (12-2 #16 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (FOX/TSN2 – 6:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Jordan Mein (30-12, #51 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono (14-4, 1 NC, #61 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
Hakeem Dawodu (7-1-1, #56 ranked featherweight) vs Austin Arnett (15-5, #56 ranked featherweight)
Lightweights:
Kajan Johnson (22-12-1, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Islam Makhachev (15-1, #9 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-4, #51 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba (13-3, 1 NC, #26 ranked light heavyweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
John Makdessi (15-6, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Ross Pearson (22-14, 1 NC, #60 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Alexis Davis (19-7, #6 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Katlyn Chookagian (10-1, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)
Flyweights:
Dustin Ortiz (18-7, #11 ranked flyweight) vs Matheus Nicolau (13-2-1, #15 ranked flyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Randa Markos (8-6, #18 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Nina Ansaroff (8-5, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)
Lightweights:
Devin Powell (8-3, #72 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA KO (KICKS TO BODY & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (1:52)
vs Alvaro Herrera (9-5, #60 ranked lightweight)
Comments