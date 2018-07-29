7/29/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates

The day changes, but the script stays the same for the New York Mets (43-59) once every five days. Jacob deGrom pitches his heart out, gets no help from his teammates, and continues to receive either losses or no decisions for one of the best pitched seasons in franchise history. The trend continued yesterday, when deGrom gave up three earned runs in seven innings but was stuck with a loss when the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-51) 5-0. The Pirates have won two of the first three games in this series, so the best the Mets can hope for is to salvage a split this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:35 pm at PNC Park.
The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (4-6, 4.33 ERA) to the mound today in what could be his final start as a Met with his name swirling in trade rumors. Wheeler won his second consecutive start on Tuesday, tossing seven innings of two run ball to defeat the San Diego Padres at home. The Pirates will counter with right hander Joe Musgrove (4-4, 3.90 ERA), one of the key pieces they received from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade. Musgrove also picked up a win on Tuesday, tossing seven innings of two run ball to beat the Cleveland Indians.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Kevin Plawecki
- 3B Luis Guillorme
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler faced the Pirates back on June 27th at Citi Field, tossing seven shutout innings against them, but received a no decision in a game the Mets went on to lose 5-3.
- Musgrove has made one career appearance against the Mets, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn a win against them last season as a member of the Astros.
- Austin Jackson will make his first start as a Met today in center field. Jackson will bat sixth.
- Michael Conforto is out of the lineup today with a sore left thumb. Brandon Nimmo will slide over to left and bat second.
- Luis Guillorme will start at third base today as the Mets continue to wait for the return of Todd Frazier, who began a rehab assignment last night. Guillorme will bat eighth.
- This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Pirates. The Pirates have already won the season series, holding a 4-2 edge entering today’s game.
Comments