7/29/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates

The day changes, but the script stays the same for the New York Mets (43-59) once every five days. Jacob deGrom pitches his heart out, gets no help from his teammates, and continues to receive either losses or no decisions for one of the best pitched seasons in franchise history. The trend continued yesterday, when deGrom gave up three earned runs in seven innings but was stuck with a loss when the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-51) 5-0. The Pirates have won two of the first three games in this series, so the best the Mets can hope for is to salvage a split this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:35 pm at PNC Park.

The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (4-6, 4.33 ERA) to the mound today in what could be his final start as a Met with his name swirling in trade rumors. Wheeler won his second consecutive start on Tuesday, tossing seven innings of two run ball to defeat the San Diego Padres at home. The Pirates will counter with right hander Joe Musgrove (4-4, 3.90 ERA), one of the key pieces they received from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade. Musgrove also picked up a win on Tuesday, tossing seven innings of two run ball to beat the Cleveland Indians.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario LF Brandon Nimmo 1B Wilmer Flores RF Jose Bautista 2B Jeff McNeil CF Austin Jackson C Kevin Plawecki 3B Luis Guillorme SP Zack Wheeler

Pre-Game Notes: