Antonio Brown campaigns for Dez Bryant to join Steelers

Steelers wideout Antonio Brown is the top receiver in what is arguably the NFL’s top receiving corps, but he still appears to be willing to do whatever it takes to help the unit improve.

That includes taking a flier on one particular player who has been known to have issues with his former teammates — both on and off the field.

Brown, out of nowhere, posted a tweet on Sunday morning, which mentioned Dez Bryant, and was essentially his way of recruiting the veteran receiver to the Steelers.

Come play with me @DezBryant let’s get the chip……….Eat Greedy……Big plates……. — Antonio Brown (@AB84) July 29, 2018

Bryant will turn 30 in November, but he’s still a tall, physical receiver that can help teams in the red zone, and in short-yardage situations. He can’t take the top off of a defense anymore, but Brown is pretty great in that area, so the Steelers wouldn’t need him to play that role.