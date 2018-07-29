Dez Bryant believes Cowboys never helped develop him

Dez Bryant’s release from the Cowboys has gone about as bad as most of us predicted it would.

Bryant, at first, took the high road, which was probably his attempt to avoid the knocks about his reputation, so he could get signed by another NFL team.

Well, as it stands, Bryant remains unsigned, with the Browns — who finished the 2017 season winless — as the only team legitimately interested in his services. It now appears that Bryant is becoming frustrated, and that’s probably why he called out both the Cowboys front office and former teammate Sean Lee earlier in the week.

It didn’t end there, either, as Bryant, on Saturday, indicated the Cowboys never helped him overcome his baggage/obstacles.

Say don’t get me started with this… they NEVER HELPED ME!!! https://t.co/gC9MIoOmqW — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 28, 2018

The reality is that the Cowboys aren’t counselors, they’re a football organization, comprised of executives and a coaching staff. Getting Bryant’s head right is on him, not the team.