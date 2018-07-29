Former WWE Tag Team Champion Nikolai Volkoff Passes Away At 70

PW Insider is reporting that former WWE tag team champion Nikolai Volkoff has passed away at the age of 70. Volkoff was recently released from a Maryland hospital, where he was admitted for dehydration and other undisclosed problems.

Volkoff, whose real name is Josip Peruzovic, began his pro wrestling career in 1967. Peruzovic started in Canada with Stampede Wrestling before leaving for the NWA.

He debuted in the WWWF in 1968 under then name Bepol Mongol, where he became one half of the WWWF International tag team champions. It wasn’t until around 1970 that he became Nikolai Volkoff.

Volkoff spent some time in the AWA as well as the Mid-South territory but his best run came during the mid 1980’s in the WWF. Volkoff was part of Vince McMahon’s colorful cast of characters and eventually transformed from a devious heel to something of a comedic act.

He’s perhaps best remembered for singing the Russian National Anthem before his matches, as well as teaming with The Iron Sheik. The two men were a solid heel tag team and performed together at the first WrestleMania in 1985. Volkoff later worked with Boris Zukhov as The Bolsheviks before becoming a babyface that loved America.

Volkoff joined WWE’s Hall of Fame Class in 2005 and will forever be one of the most entertaining heels in pro wrestling history.

The Floor Seat extends its thoughts and prayers to the Peruzovic family and friends.