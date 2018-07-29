Jackie Bradley Jr. slams into wall, still makes amazing catch (Video)

The Red Sox field the best group of outfielders in the majors, as guys like Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benitendi can get it done with both their bats and their gloves.

That was on display during Sunday’s game against the Twins, when Jackie Bradley Jr. made one of the best catches of the year, on a ball that was smoked in his direction.

The ball looked like it was surely headed for the gap in left-center, but Bradley leaped and made an exceptional catch — slamming into the wall in the process, but still hanging on.

Nothing is out of reach for Jackie Bradley Jr. pic.twitter.com/N150kJFDJK — NESN (@NESN) July 29, 2018

Bradley’s range is just exceptional.