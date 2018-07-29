LeBron James reveals why he joined Lakers in free agency

Since inking his four-year, $153 million deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month in free agency, he has yet to truly address the move in any extended capacity.

James has finally vocalized what has led to him joining the Lakers in a video post through his company, Uninterrupted, via Twitter on Sunday afternoon stating that the move was something that he long desired and came to fruition at an ideal time of his career.

“This has always kind of been a dream come true for me. Growing up, I was a Cowboys fan. I was a Bulls fan. I was a Yankees fan. I always felt that was one of the historic franchises. Then you look at the Lakers. Being able to play for a historic franchise with so much history and now being able to partner with Magic Johnson, (who is) someone I looked up to when I was younger. Wanted to make no-look passes like Magic. Wanted to get on the break and be Showtime like Magic. Then for it all to come to fruition at this point, I think the timing is everything. For me to be in this position now, the excitement I have to be a Laker I am happy to be a part of it because I believe the Lakers is a historic franchise we all know that but it’s a championship franchise and that’s what we are trying to get back to. I am happy to be a part of the culture and us getting back to that point.”

This statement was made in conjunction with the opening of his I Promise school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the LeBron James Family Foundation. It is the first time that he has given a thorough reaction to the move aside from a tweet or Instagram post over social media.

The addition of James has the potential to put the Lakers back to relevancy in the league after a five-year playoff hiatus. These comments have made it clear that he will fully embrace the process of lifting the team back to being a dominant force with the end goal being competing for an NBA title.

There is a renewed buzz and excitement around the city of Los Angeles that has been lacking for quite some time and James appears to be more than ready to help lift the Lakers back on top.