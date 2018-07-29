Bucks

Look: Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brothers look enormous in this workout photo

Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is quite a large man.

Standing six-foot-eleven, and weighing over 220 lbs, there’s a reason he’s such a force to be reckoned with in the paint. His large frame and physique allow him to just physically overpower his opponents, which is what makes him so effective on the court.

And he, apparently, works hard on that physique, by putting in plenty of long hours at the gym. He posted a photo showing him working out alongside his brothers: Alex, Thanasis and Kostas.

We want it all 💪🏾😤 #StayFreaky #Antetokounbros

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

After seeing that photo, I wouldn’t want to go up against any of the Antetokunmbpo Bros on the court.

