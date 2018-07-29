NJPW Star Rocky Romero On WWE: 'We're Not About Selfishness'

WWE fans often hear about the company’s “brass ring.” It’s recognized as a motivational tool of sorts, used by Vince McMahon to encourage his Superstars to reach high.

It’s a logical method to instill ambition and has surely been successful in the past. But for some talents, the fictional ring is indeed much too fictional. Working to be the best is only possible if the company is also working to support a Superstar with potential.

New Japan’s Rocky Romero also disagrees with WWE’s brass ring mentality and made his opinion known recently. Romero told The Orlando Sentinel that the mentality in New Japan is indeed much different than that of WWE.

“We’re not about selfishness,” Romero said. “It’s different with WWE. They’re telling wrestlers to reach for the brass ring and compete with each other for top spots. The Japanese mentality is to work together to make the ship run better. It’s been instilled in me for a long time and now I’m passing it on to Sho and Yoh [of Roppongi 3K] to guide them, let them learn from mistakes and make them the best.”

NJPW has gained some serious ground over the past few years thanks to top star Kazuchika Okada, as well as longtime favorite Hiroshi Tanahashi. But much of the spotlight in New Japan belongs to The Bullet Club, featuring The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.

But New Japan’s success is also thanks to the efforts of veterans like Romero, who work both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

“I wasn’t looking for it, but I guess I’m a leader now. New Japan has the system of senpai and kohai – rookie and veteran, something like that – and I’m always willing to help younger talent.”

Romero debuted in 1997 and worked in Mexico as well as Ring of Honor in the United States. He is currently doing color commentary for New Japan’s G1 Tournament through July and August.