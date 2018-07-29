The Rock Wants To Wrestle At WWE 'WrestleMania' And Could Be Facing Roman Reigns

During a recent interview from WWE’s Cathy Kelley who was in attendance at his Skyscraper premiere, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made it clear that he wants to compete in a wrestling ring again. While he is currently filled to the brim with projects, fans of the self-proclaimed “People’s Champ” could be seeing him in a ring at the grandest stage of them all.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Rock wants to compete again at WrestleMania. His desire to compete, combined with making sure that his schedule is open for April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, could make him the marquee name for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Currently, the rumor is that The Rock could be facing Roman Reigns. Although they are not actual family members, the Maivia and Anoa’i family trace back decades, with Peter Maivia and Afa & Sifa of The Wild Samoans each representing the Samoan heritage in the WWE.

Although there is a 13-year age difference between The Rock and Reigns, Meltzer stated that Reigns has known The Rock since he was a kid, and their relationship would create a good story. In addition, Meltzer speculates that The Rock would have no problem putting over Reigns, since he is clearly Vince McMahon’s heir apparent to John Cena.

With The Rock vs. Roman Reigns potentially on the table for WrestleMania 35, it would be interesting to see whether WWE finally pulls the plug on turning Reigns heel, as many fans have felt that this move would be the most beneficial for him. Theoretically, Reigns could commence his heel turn at SummerSlam, with Paul Heyman being his mouthpiece, especially since Brock Lesnar only has SummerSlam and the following Raw left to commit to and could be leaving to return to UFC.

Since Rock and Heyman are both masters on the microphone, various verbal exchanges would be quite the sight to see leading to their match at Met Life Stadium.

There is no question that with Rock at the marquee name, WrestleMania 35 has the potential to break records, as Rock has done before when main-eventing WrestleMania. With a storyline arc being Reigns as a heel trying to come from the Samoan shadow of Rock, the weeks leading up to April 7, 2018, could be very riveting.