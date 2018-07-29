Tom Brady storms out of press conference after Julian Edelman question

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a reputation for sticking around during press conferences, even if reporters manage to sneak in a leading question he isn’t a fan of. Brady has been in the league for nearly two decades now, and he knows exactly how to evade those types of questions, mainly by giving (Bill) Belichickian answers — saying a lot, but really giving very little.

But even he has his breaking point, apparently, which we witnessed on Saturday.

Brady held a press conference during Saturday’s training camp practice, and he was asked about a link between Alex Guerrero (his trainer/body coach) and Julian Edelman, who was recently suspended four games for PED use. He responded by letting the reporter know he wasn’t a fan of the question, and then just walking away.

Tom Brady asked about people connecting Edelman’s positive PED test to Alex Guerrero. “I have no comment. That’s just ridiculous. I’m out.” pic.twitter.com/jxKrJKylJ9 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2018

Well, that was the end of that.