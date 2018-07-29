Tom Brady storms out of press conference after Julian Edelman question

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a reputation for sticking around during press conferences, even if reporters manage to sneak in a leading question he isn’t a fan of. Brady has been in the league for nearly two decades now, and he knows exactly how to evade those types of questions, mainly by giving (Bill) Belichickian answers — saying a lot, but really giving very little.
But even he has his breaking point, apparently, which we witnessed on Saturday.
Brady held a press conference during Saturday’s training camp practice, and he was asked about a link between Alex Guerrero (his trainer/body coach) and Julian Edelman, who was recently suspended four games for PED use. He responded by letting the reporter know he wasn’t a fan of the question, and then just walking away.
Well, that was the end of that.
