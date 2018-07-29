UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Jose Aldo got back in the winner’s circle last night in Calgary, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official (especially for Jose Aldo & Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who haven’t fought in a non-title fight for quite a while). However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,603

Gate: $1,300,000

Jose Aldo: $255,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Poirier: $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Makdessi: $128,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ross Pearson: $126,000 ($56,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eddie Alvarez: $105,000 ($100,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Ortiz: $78,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremy Stephens: $71,000 ($65,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Mein: $64,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexis Davis: $47,000 ($37,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nina Ansaroff: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tecia Torres: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Islam Makhachev: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Katlyn Chookagian: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez: $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ion Cutelaba: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $24,000 ($19,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hakeem Dawodu: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Powell: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kajan Johnson: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matheus Nicolau: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alvaro Herrera: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Arnett: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)