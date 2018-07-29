Will Juan Carlos Osorio become the next US Men's National Team manager?

With the 2018 World Cup a fading memory, fans in the United States can only look ahead to 2022, as their national team failed to qualify for Cup play in Russia. Between the ineptness of Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena, the U.S. crashed and burned after an embarrassing 2-1 loss against Trinidad and Tobago back in October. With their CONCACAF World Cup spot taken by

first-timer Panama, Arena was ultimately sacked, and the American side has been treading water since then under the leadership of interim head coach Dave Sarachan.

USMNT have scheduled friendlies against Brazil, Mexico and England in the next three months, and several names have been mentioned as a permanent successor to oversee the national team. While most are current and former managers involved in Major League Soccer (MLS), no candidate has caught the eye of the U.S. Soccer Federation, whose job it is to field applicants and appoint a manager. Whether they deem the applicant pool too weak or failed

to draw interest from those managers, a new man has emerged as a possible candidate for the job. If they haven’t already, the time is right to take a strong look at Juan Carlos Osorio. Consider the following:

Success with a Lackluster El Tri Team-

Taking over from Miguel Herrera in 2015 as the twelfth manager in nine years, the former Colombian midfielder compiled a higher win percentage than any other permanent Mexican manager in the past two decades at 63.5%. It was under his management that El Tri qualified for the World Cup in the top CONCACAF spot for the first time since 1997.

Not afraid to “Switch the Field”- While criticized at times by the Mexican media, Osorio tinkered with different lineups until the World Cup began, playing different players to try to achieve better overall results for the squad. Under the previous manager, an aging and underachieving Mexican team failed to improve and often looked stale and unimaginative on the pitch. The inclusion of new and younger players became a trademark under Osorio, and the team reaped the benefits.

He’s Comfortable in the United States- Osorio has spent time in the United States, having attended the University of New Haven and Southern Connecticut State University. He also was manager of the Chicago Fire, and the New York Red Bulls in the prior decade, so he has a solid understanding of how league players intersperse with the national team. He’s also managed

in Colombia, Uruguay, Mexico and Brazil, and can mold his international experience into a successful national team effort.

USSF is Dragging Its Feet- The first contested election for the USSF presidency since 1998 saw Carlos Cordero elected to the presidency. While none of us would favor a rush to judgement for a new national team coach, Cordero has held the spot since Feb. 10, 2018. As an “insider” who defeated other candidates who favored a shake-up to the status-quo that existed

under prior head Sunil Gulati, his biggest achievement thus far has been to add a general manager slot to the hierarchy on June 6, 2018. With new GM Earnie Stewart an integral part of the coaching hiring process, little progress has been made thus far. While no one would favor a snap

decision regarding a new national team manager, the team has been led by an interim coach since October. With a steady stream of names having come and gone, Osorio would seem to be a solid choice to advance a young but internationally inexperienced squad.

Osorio Won’t be Available for Long- With the lure of returning to his home country to coach the Colombian national team, there’s no news to suggest that current manager Jose Pekerman is ready to resign anytime soon. But as a 57-year-old manager with solid experience, one would think Osorio will not be unemployed for long. It would be a shame if his availability didn’t elicit interest on the part of the USSF leadership.