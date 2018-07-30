7 Players that Enjoyed Football at the World Cup in Russia

The World Cup in Russia was surely an odd one! Lots of unexpected results, tough games and bad performances by some of the favorites. We could’ve seen this even from the qualifications, when something went wrong for teams like Italy and Netherlands , and they did not make the cut. But there are also teams that impressed, with players and staff that really enjoyed every single minute of the competition. We’ve shortlisted 7 important footballers who made their mark in the Russia’s World Cup 2018.

Luka Modrić

First mention and big praise goes to Luka Modric, who was a true captain and a leader to Croatia’s side for the last 2 years. His impressive performance all competition long was key to Croatia’s historic run all the way up to the final. Even though they lost 4-2 to France in the big game, the team showed determination and didn’t give up until the last minute. With 2 goals and 1 assist in 7 games, Luka won the World Cup Golden Ball as the best player in the tournament. This prestigious award included Modric among some of the best players in the history of the game like Messi – the 2014 winner, Ronaldo (Brazil), Zidane, Romario, Pele and Maradona.

Harry Kane

England was also one of the teams that surprised many people by reaching the semi finals, and Harry Kane is one of the reasons for that. Southgate’s team played 6 matches this World Cup, and Kane scored 6 goals, out of which, 3 were part of the hat trick against Panama. This ensured that Tottenham’s striker and 2 times Premier League top scorer to snoop the World Cup Golden Boot award. With only 24 years, Harry Kane was one of the most talented strikers in the World, and he proved that time and time again for the England’s squad in Russia.

Kylian Mbappé

While 19-year-old talented professional football players are often part of the U19 or the U21 squads, Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with the France national team. By scoring 4 goals in 7 matches, he was one of the key players for France in the attack through the group stage and in the playoffs. Mbappe is the first player since Pele to score in a World Cup on the age of 19 . He won the best young player award, and made sure that the world knows what he can do on the pitch.

Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United’s forward and leader in the attack Romelu Lukaku was also another player who shined with his performances at the World Cup. Even though Belgium was eliminated in the semi-finals by France, Lukaku still managed to score impressive 4 goals and make 1 assist in the 6 games. The 25-year-old striker was also one of the key players in the match for the third place where Belgium beat England for the bronze medal.

Ivan Perišić

Another player that really impressed with his game is Ivan Perisic. He was crucial in the attack zone, and was one of the key players for Croatia by scoring 3 goals and making 1 assist in the 7 games played. Ivan’s contributions on the pitch helped Croatia in making history and securing their first ever silverware.

One fun fact about Ivan, is that soccer isn’t his only professional occupation. More specifically, he played at the 2017 Beach Volleyball World Tour for the Porec Major tournament partnering Niksa Dellorco. This is a global elite professional volleyball competition that’s organized by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB).

Denis Cheryshev

Russia also had a very good run in this World Cup. They scored 8 goals in 3 matches, and only lost to Uruguay, finishing second in the group stage. Denis Cheryshev was the team’s star with 4 goals in the 5 matches Russia played up until they were eliminated from the finalist Croatia.

N’Golo Kanté

Kante is one of those players who’s invisible on the field, yet crucial to every team. He’s a player with an incredible work rate that managed to successfully hold France’s midfield in order. By constantly intercepting attacks and marking important targets from the opposition, N’Golo was simply everywhere on the pitch.

England legend Gary Lineker did an interview saying : “With Kante, France play with 12 men. He counts as two midfielders on his own. He’s everywhere.”, and then added: “His quality of pass is excellent and he can break the lines. He’s able to push the ball forwards. Honestly, it’s a huge advantage to have Kante in the team. He’s one of the keys to France and is one of the reasons they’re a big favourite for the final.”