Best Portable Basketball Hoops to Install at Home

Playing basketball with your friends or family is a great way to keep healthy and spend your holiday time. Before doing it, just make sure that you have the best hoop. If you don’t have it yet, just choose it from the list of portable basketball hoops below.

Lifetime Basketball Hoop

Lifetime basketball hoop is not only for fun but by using this product it seems that you are playing with a professional hoop. The hoop is durable enough because there is a high-quality backboard installed there. This is a perfect basketball hoop for all types of basketball players because you can easily adjust it and start the game right away. The height of the hoop is various and you can set it from 7.5 to 10 feet. Besides installing a backboard, the hoop is also using a high-quality solid stainless steel for the ring. As the result, it is okay for you to do any kind of styles while playing even it is strong enough to hold your body after slamming the ball. One more special thing about this product is the heavy duty gallon which can be filled with water or sand for a more stable basketball hoop.

Spalding Basketball Hoop

Slam is the most interesting basketball style and it seems you want to do it as many as you can. Spalding is trying to understand your need and they are introducing a durable basketball hoop. The main feature is on the pole in which it is strong enough even for a slam. Moreover, the hoop is supported by acrylic backboard, stainless steel board pad, net, and gallon. Those features help you to play basketball just like a professional player. You are also about to have a stylish basketball hoop and it keeps your confidence to put the hoop anywhere you want.

Movement God Basketball Hoop

For a simpler option, you can install the Movement God basketball hoop. The product is the combination of a backboard, stainless steel rim, and nylon net. The combination creates a durable and heavy duty basketball hoop for any kind of condition. You can put the hoop outside and it strong enough to hold hot, cold, or rainy weather. The pole is a telescope design and it can be adjusted from 5.6 feet to 7 feet. It is a good option if you want to let your children play basketball in front of the front yard or the garage. The idea is installing a compact basketball hoop in a small space at home for a comfortable basketball game.

Lifetime Basketball Hoop with a Telescope Pole Style

Lifetime is also offering a basketball hoop with a telescope pole style. This is an alternative for those who only have small space at home and it seems impossible to use the bigger size. The compact hoop is still comfortable for playing basketball at home along with 44-inch polyethylene backboard. The telescope pole style provides you with easy to adjust pole and you can adjust it from 7.5 feet to 10 feet. Due to the material and the features used, the product is a flexible basketball hoop where you can install it outdoor or indoor.