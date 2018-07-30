Dwyane Wade remains undecided on future

As father time begins to creep in, Dwyane Wade looks to be at a crossroads on his future in basketball. It is unclear what his status is going into August of the NBA season. It looks like Miami is the only NBA team Wade will play for, and has offered him anything in free agency. After receiving a hefty offer from a Chinese team, his decision is mapped all over the world. According to what Wade told Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, nothing is ruled out quite yet.

“In due time,” Wade said. “Time will tell.”

Reynolds elaborated on Twitter by stating Wade will make decisions based on what is best for his family going forward. Essentially, Wade is handling his basketball future similar to LeBron at this stage of his career. While Wade considers his options, Pat Riley did state he will be patient with Wade until he makes a decision.

In his return to the Heat in 2018, in 21 games, Wade averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game shooting 40.9% from the field.