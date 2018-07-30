Fighters of the Week

1. Mikey Garcia: Mikey came back down to lightweight to defend and add to his belt collection and did that just against the much taller and rangier Robert Easter Jr., sending him on his wallet and cruising to a UD. He now has two titles at lightweight and one at junior welterweight, as he continues to absolutely clean up.

2. Masayuki Ito: Took home his first world championship in his first bout outside of his native Japan over Christopher Diaz for the vacant WBO Junior lightweight title.

3. Dustin Poirier: The Diamond looked utterly fantastic on Saturday, outclassing Eddie Alvarez from pillar to post, and after yet another Eddie brainshit, Poirier finished Eddie with extreme prejudice.

4. Jose Aldo: Sweet mother of pearl, that bodyshot! It sounded like a sledgehammer hit Jeremy Stephens in the liver, and Aldo pounced, earning an enormous win, and maybe one more shot at gold.

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Joanna Violence (nee Champion) desperately needed a comeback win to earn another crack at Rose Namajunas. Tecia Torres looked defeated from the first round on.

6. Dillian Whyte: Whyte pulled an upset in the O2, defeating Joshua Parker in London, and staying alive in the heavyweight title mix.

7. James Nakashima: Somebody’s 0 had to go! Kyle Stewart and Nakashima were undefeated, clashing for Nakashima’s LFA welterweight title, with Nakashima coming out on top via UD is a fantastic win for him.

8. Chip Moraza-Pollard: Retained his Lion Fight Cruiserweight strap via very thin majority decision over Mark MacKinnon at Lion Fight 45.

9. Kevin Belingon: Defeated Martin Nguyen in the main event of OneFC: Reign of Kings to claim the interim bantamweight strap and a rematch against Bibiano Fernandes to avenge his kimura loss and fight for the OneFC bantamweight strap.

10. Luis Ortiz: Got a rebound after his firefight with Deontay Wilder and remains in the top-10. He’ll need to reel off another marquee win to get in the hunt for a world title fight again.

11. Kanna Asakura: Proved the second-time around that she just has Rena’s number, notching a second victory over her in the main event of Rizin 11, this time by unanimous decision.

12. Qiu Jianliang: Took a UD win over Issam Chadid in the main event of Glory of Heroes 33.

13. Chris Ngimbi: In the OneFC Super Series, in the biggest kickboxing bout of the night, defeated Petrosyan the lesser.

14. Jeff Hughes/Sodiq Yusuff/Jim Crute: Earned UFC contracts after impressing at Dana White’s Contender Series.

15. Alex Munoz: Nick Newell’s magical run came to an end, at least temporarily, at Alex Munoz’s hands, defeating him in the main event of Dana White’s Contender Series and putting his UFC dreams on hold.