Francisco Lindor has funny reaction to Fernando Rodney's wild pitch (Video)

Indians star infielder Francisco Lindor has a lot of personality, and he’s been known to show that on the diamond.

His facial expressions are pretty great as well, which we learned during Monday’s game against the Twins.

It happened in the ninth inning of the contest, with Fernando Rodney on the mound. Rodney appeared to catch a spike on the mound, and that resulted in him airmailing a pitch — which was clocked at 66 mph. The ball sailed a few feet off the plate, and Lindor had a priceless reaction as he watched it fly by.

Fernando Rodney caught a spike and threw a pitch 5 feet off the plate, but Francisco Lindor's reaction has me SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/Z4KPaQrL4A — Born Salty (@cjzero) July 31, 2018

That wild pitch helped Lindor eventually draw a walk, but it was his facial expression that won the day.