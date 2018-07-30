Kobe Bryant questons Lakers drafting Lonzo Ball over Jayson Tatum

NBA

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant really wishes the team had drafted a young player who modeled his game after the Black Mamba’s.

Celtics rookie sensation Jayson Tatum, who, along with Donovan Mitchell, played at a level that we rarely see first-year players operate at. Both Tatum and Mitchell played with a high degree of confidence, and, most importantly, they were clutch — making big shots in the playoffs, when it mattered most.

And Bryant really wishes the Lakers had drafted Tatum.

Tatum’s trainer, Drew Hanlen, showed Kobe a video that featured the Celtics rookie talking about how much he idolized the Black Mamba, and here’s what followed:

“We actually showed Kobe it yesterday,” Hanlen told FOX Sports podcast host Evan Daniels, “and he was like, ‘Why didn’t the Lakers draft him?’ which was pretty funny after seeing that.”

A lot of Lakers fans are probably wondering the same thing.

