LeBron James will not rule out return to Cleveland

With LeBron James heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, most would think he will ride off into the sunset in Los Angeles and call it a career. With a rough relationship with Dan Gilbert, and lack of talent on the roster, you would think the door is closed on Cleveland. But, according to a report from Tom Withers of The Associated Press, Cleveland is still not ruled out for LeBron’s future.

LeBron was not aware the #Cavs will retire his jersey. Said he would not close door on coming back and playing in Cleveland. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) July 30, 2018

Not even one full month into his tenure with the Lakers, it looks like Cleveland fans have a glimmer of hope once again that LeBron James could return. Of course, LeBron’s career is closer to the backend than his prime — but his numbers suggest there is no end in sight.

To add, the Cavaliers will not remove James’ image from Quicken Loans Arena despite the team change. Despite the quick trigger to LA, staying in Cleveland was not far-fetched according to previous reports.

In James’ last season in Cleveland, he averaged 27.5 points 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists during another NBA Finals run.