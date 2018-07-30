Look: Rockets HC Mike D'Antoni spotted at Texans training camp

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni is one of the most popular sports figures in the Houston area, having been just one half away from leading his team to an NBA Finals appearance.

Right now, though, D’Antoni is enjoying some time off the court, with the sunshine that summer brings. The free agency-frenzy has cooled off, and there are still roughly six weeks remaining until training camp opens.

That’s probably why D’Antoni was recently spending some time with one of the other popular Houston professional sports teams in the area, as he was seen at Texans training camp in West Virginia over the weekend.

D’Antoni may not look like a WVA guy, but he was actually born there, so maybe that’s part of why he traveled all the way out there for camp.