Look: 'Trump 2020' banner unfurled during game at Yankee Stadium

It’s no secret that New York is a liberal city. Look no further than prominent newspapers such as “The New York Times,” and it’s clear that they lean to the left.

But someone used one of the biggest stages in the city to show their love for President Donald Trump.

A group of fans, unfurled a “Trump 2020” banner in the middle of Sunday’s Royals-Yankees game, during the eighth inning, which you can see below.

Not even baseball is devoid of politics now. Trump 2020 sign unfurled at the Yankee game during the 8th inning pic.twitter.com/6AAyT6pOBM — Dina Berliner (@DinaBerliner) July 29, 2018

We’d love to know how the fans snuck it into Yankee Stadium. That’s quite the feat. Also, it’s currently unclear if the fans were disciplined for that prominent political display during the game.