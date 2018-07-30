Ronda Rousey Booked For First 'WWE Raw' Match

Ronda Rousey finally returned from her 30-day WWE suspension on the July 30 edition of Monday Night Raw. Rousey was ringside for Natalya’s match against Alicia Fox and things got physical.

Fox baited Rousey into getting involved and won the match as a result. But Ronda would get her revenge when she went after both Fox and Bliss after the match.

Bliss managed to escape thanks to Alicia’s help and following the melee, Rousey went straight to Raw General Manager Kurt Angle backstage and asked for a match. Angle obliged and booked Rousey to work her first Monday Night Raw bout against Alicia Fox on August 6.

Rousey will face Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam on August 19. Ronda’s match with Fox will mark the former UFC star’s first bout on regular WWE television.