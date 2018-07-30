The Daily Target 7/30/18

Last Weekend: Saturday – Boston 10, Twins 4. Sunday Boston 3, Twins 0 – The thing about these games is that since the Twins have already dumped a couple of players, there is now little concern with results and more concern over who is gone next. There has been a hiatus since the moves on Friday night, so maybe they are done now? We’ll find out in the next couple of days, I guess.

Twinkie Town: Red Sox 3, Twins 0: Bats fall silent – The Twins struggled against new Sox acquisition Nathan Eovaldi. The Red Sox version was indomitable, but the Rays version was thumped by the Twins just a couple of weeks ago.