Watch: Conor McGregor does squats with man on his back in Central Park

It’s been roughly two-and-a-half years since Conor McGregor was last in a UFC fight, and it’s currently unclear if he’ll ever square off in the Octagon again.

But we do know that McGregor remains in great shape, and that his workouts are still quite grueling.

McGregor has remained in New York City, after having agreed to a plea deal stemming from his assault case earlier in the year, and he’s apparently been working out there. A video was obtained by TMZ Sports, which shows McGregor doing squats in Central Park — with a man on his back.

We now know why McGregor’s so physically gifted.