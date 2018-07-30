Watch: Lamar Jackson hits Joe Flacco on sweet trick play in training camp

Quarterbacks drafted in the first round sometimes don’t even play a snap during their inaugural season in the NFL, but don’t expect that to be the case with Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens acquired Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the draft, after pulling off a trade with the Eagles. And by all reports, it certainly looks like Jackson — who may not necessarily be the team’s starting quarterback for any game — will be involved in the offense.

We got a sneak peek of that in training camp over the weekend, when Jackson threw a pass to Joe Flacco on a trick play.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for this season.