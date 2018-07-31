7/31/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The trade deadline has come and gone, so it is time for the New York Mets (44-59) to officially begin playing out the string. The Mets enter today dead last in the National League East, but they aren’t even the most disappointing team in their own division. That honor belongs to the Washington Nationals (52-53), who many pundits crowned as potential World Series champions in the preseason only to hit the end of July a sub-.500 team. The Mets will look to add to the Nationals’ misery when they begin a brief two game series tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-8, 3.79 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz had a tough time in his last start, allowing four runs in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Thursday, but got bailed out by his offense and earned his fifth win of the year. The Nationals will counter with struggling right hander Tanner Roark (4-12, 4.55 ERA), who has had an absolutely miserable season. Roark did deliver a gem in his last time out, tossing eight shutout innings to top the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario RF Brandon Nimmo 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Jose Bautista CF Austin Jackson 2B Jeff McNeil C Devin Mesoraco SP Steven Matz

