Five tweets that accurately describe the Nationals' beatdown of the Mets

The Washington Nationals haven’t had the easiest time so far during the 2018 MLB regular season. They can always count on a visit from the New York Mets to help get them back on track, though.
Initially projected to easily be the National League East’s postseason representative, they’ll enter Wednesday with a 53-53 record while also looking up at the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves in the division. It got so bad that rumors surfaced they were willing to listen on offers for impending free agent, Bryce Harper, before general manager Mike Rizzo squashed it himself.
The Nationals didn’t make any huge splashes prior to Tuesday’s 4pm ET non-waiver trade deadline, and even shipped reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs. However, if they end up kicking things into gear and qualify for October, Tuesday night’s game against New York may very well be viewed as the turning point.
After all, how else would you view a 25-4 beatdown of a divisional foe? I’m not sure, guys. As one can imagine, this incredible blowout led to some mind-blowing statistics. There are plenty out there, but the following six really put things in perspective.
What truly makes this all even better is that just hours after New York decided to hold onto Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, and Zack Wheeler in order to build around their pitching staff and aim to compete in 2019, a game like this takes place. Baseball is a funny game, isn’t it?
This is actually the second time the Nats have hung 20-plus runs on the Mets in two years. On April 30th last season, Washington won 23-5 off the strength of a 10-RBI day from Anthony Rendon. The third baseman added three hits and four RBI to Tuesday’s effort, but it was former Met Daniel Murphy who did a lot of the damage. He continued his pattern of tormenting his old club by collecting three hits (two home runs) and six RBI in the win.
Just when you think it can’t get much worse for the Mets, something like this happens. We’ll see if this actually ends up being rock bottom, or if they find a way to get a little lower.
